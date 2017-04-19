Happy Hump Day, Florida Panthers fans. Let’s get started with a little organizational news.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves in Blainville-Boisbriand’s 7-1 Game 7 win over Acadie-Bathurst last night. Montembeault missed the third and fourth game of the series, but returned to lead his club to three straight victories. The 20-year-old’s playoff stats: 8-1 record, 1.46 GAA, and .939 save percentage. That’s pretty good... The Armada advance to the league semifinals where they will meet the Charlottetown Islanders.

In ECHL action, Sam Brittain stopped 34 shots in Manchester’s 3-1 loss to Adirondack in Glen Falls, NY. The Monarchs now lead the series two games to one.

In Stanley Cup playoff news, the Columbus Blue Jackets avoided being the first team eliminated by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on home ice. Pittsburgh still has a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. The New York Rangers edged the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 at Madison Square Garden to tie the series at two. And in the late game, the San Jose Sharks drilled the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 to even that series at two apiece.