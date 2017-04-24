Alright! The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs are set, but first, let’s get to the first round results of LBC’s annual predictions contest.

Last Rat Standing was the first round winner, going 6-2 with two bonus points for a total of 20 points. LRS amassed his bonus points by calling the Penguins and Oilers wins in the correct amount of games. Tight work, Rat!

Honorable mention goes out to LAUSMAN and Panthers Underground. They were the only other two entrants to post a 6-2 record.

Round One Results

Last Rat Standing (20)

LAUSMAN (19)

Panthers Underground (18)

Najski (18)

Rat-a-holic (17)

joerockhead (17)

DayZeroPanthersFan (17)

NDPanther (16)

pucknball (16)

Todd Little (15)

sterling59 (15)

sticky chowder (15)

JimboCoppertone (15)

JakeCPanther (14)

Brent Temple (14)

TKelley92 (14)

Barkovthe18yearold (13)

CatatonicCatalyst (13)

Panther_fan93 (13)

merlin94 (13)

thebiz34 (13)

LightTheLamp27 (13)

calvey (12)

jt991014 (12)

Clint Tankersley (12)

DavidKnight1304 (12)

Donny Rivette (10)

Francisco Oporta (9)

superk116 (9)

bbbr42 (9)

joescheirich (8)

#1 Florida Panthers Fan (7)

HabsCat (7)

meisenbergpanthers (6)

Second Round

Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins

St. Louis Blues vs Nashville Predators

Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers

The scoring for the second round will remain the same, three points for a correct prediction and a bonus point for calling the winner in the correct amount of games. Since there are less series, a tiebreaker will be added. That tiebreaker will be the total amount of goals scored in the Senators - Rangers series. Since we are a Panthers blog, we’ll keep it in house with the Atlantic Division series. Please enter your picks in the comment section mirroring the way I entered mine below. Remember, there is a round-by-round winner and an overall winner at the end, so even if you didn’t enter or do so good in the first round, get or stay in the game. Good luck!

Todd’s picks

Senators (6) total goals: 33

Penguins (7)

Predators (6)

Oilers (7)