And another work week begins... Let’s start off by catching up on the Florida Panthers-related news from this weekend.

Thanks to a huge move up the board by the Philadelphia Flyers at Saturday night’s NHL Draft Lottery in Toronto, the Florida Panthers dropped a spot, from ninth to tenth overall, in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Not the greatest of results, but hey, at least we didn’t get it like Colorado, Vancouver, Arizona and Vegas did.

Samuel Montembeault and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada advanced to the President’s Cup Finals with a 5-2 road win over the Charlottetown Islanders. Montembeault (12-2 playoff record) made 31 saves to help backstop the Armada to a 4-1 series win. The Armada will face the Saint John Seas Dogs for the QMJHL title.

In the ECHL playoffs, Sam Brittain stopped 23 shots as the Manchester Monarchs won Game 2 over the Brampton Beast by a 3-1 count to gain a road split in the second round series. Defenseman Thomas Schemitsch finished the tilt with a shot on goal and a plus-one rating. The next three games of the series will be in Manchester.

In yesterday’s Stanley Cup playoff action, the Nashville Predators skated to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues to take a two to one series lead and the Anaheim Ducks bounced back big time after losing the first two games at home to drill the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 at Rogers Place.

There is only one game on the slate tonight and that’s Game 3 of the Washington Capitals - Pittsburgh Penguins series. After dropping the first two games on home ice, the Caps are in desperate need of a win tonight in the Steel City. The game will be on NBCSN at 7:30 pm.