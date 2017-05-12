Florida Panthers’ defensemen Jason Demers and Mike Matheson were part of Canada’s surprisingly difficult 3-2 win over France yesterday at the IIHF World Championship in Paris.

Canada stayed undefeated and leads Group B with a 4-0 record. Demers logged a team-high 22:56 of ice time and finished the game with an even rating. Matheson registered two shots on goal and posted an even rating in 16:30 TOI.

Prospects Sam Brittain and Thomas Schemitsch will be in ECHL action tonight as the Manchester Monarchs open their Eastern Conference final series against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Monarchs face a tough task with the first three games being played in North Charleston. The final four games of the series are scheduled to be played in Manchester.

Speaking of conference finals, the Nashville Predators will be in the O.C. to take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center (NBCSN - 9 pm). The winner of that series gets the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl.

If you haven’t gotten your picks in for the third round of our little ‘ol LBC contest, please do so by 9 pm. TGIF!