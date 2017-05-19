Florida Panthers Mike Matheson and Jason Demers and the rest of Team Canada moved on to the semifinals at the 2017 IIHF World Championship after squeaking out a 2-1 win over Germany. Matheson drew the primary assist on Jeff Skinner’s eventual game-winning goal in the second period. The Cats defender finished the game with two shots and +1 rating in 13:08 TOI. Demers logged 16:14 of ice time and registered two shots on goal and posted an even rating.

Team USA and Nick Bjugstad fell by a 2-0 count to Finland to finish the tournament in fifth place with a 6-2 record. Bjugstad failed to register a shot, won 3 of 4 faceoffs, and finished with an even rating in 9:49 TOI.

Denis Malgin is also heading home after Sweden beat Switzerland by a 3-1 margin. Malgin had three shots on goal, won 3 of 5 draws, and finished with a -1 rating in 10:36 of ice time. The 20-year-old forward failed to produce a point in seven games played.

TSN released it’s Off-season Game Plan for the Panthers. Worth reading if you haven’t already.

Corey Perry’s overtime goal gave the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators, tying the series at two games apiece. The Ducks were up by two, but third period goals by P.K. Subban and Filip Forsberg forced the extra frame.

In tonight’s game, the Ottawa Senators, up two games to one, will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (NBCSN - 8 pm) at Canadian Tire Center,