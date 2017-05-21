Mike Matheson drew the primary assist on Ryan O’Reilly’s go-ahead tally as Canada rallied from a two-goal deficit by scoring four times in the third period to beat Russia by a 4-2 count at the 2017 IIHF World Championship.

Matheson finished the game with one shot on goal and a +1 rating in 12:34 TOI. Jason Demers logged 16:43 of ice time and finished the tilt with an even rating.

The Canadians will take on Sweden, who beat Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal match, today in the gold medal game at Laxness Arena in Cologne. NHL Network will broadcast the game with coverage starting at 2:00 pm.

Thomas Schemitsch picked up an assist on Manchester’s only goal as the Monarchs fell 3-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays. Schemitsch also had a shot on goal and finished with an even rating. Sam Brittain made 26 stops in the loss that put Manchester on the brink, as they now trail the ECHL Eastern Conference final, three games to two.

In Stanley Cup playoff action, the injury-riddled Nashville Predators got a 32-save performance from Pekka Rinne to edge the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 at Honda Center. The Predators head home to Nashville with a three games to two lead in the series.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Ottawa Senators today (NBC - 3 pm) at PPG Paints Arena for Game 5 of Eastern Conference final. The series is tied at two games apiece.