Four Florida Panthers are taking part in the 2017 IIHF World Championship that gets underway today in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany.

Nick Bjugstad and Team USA will open Group A play against tournament co-host Germany in Cologne.

Defensemen Mike Matheson and Jason Demers will suit up for for Canada, who won gold last year, as they open the tournament against the Czech Republic in Group B action.

Denis Malgin and Switzerland will play their first game tomorrow against Slovenia.

Prospect Samuel Montembeault (12-2 / 1.95 GAA) will be between the pipes tonight when Blainville-Boisbriand visits Saint John to open the QMJHL championship series. Game 2 is set for tomorrow night at Harbour Station.

Sam Brittain and Thomas Schemitsch and the rest of the Manchester Monarchs will look to score a Game 6 road knockout of the Brampton Beast tonight in their second-round ECHL series.

In last night’s Stanley Cup playoff action, Oscar Lindberg scored twice as the New York Rangers cruised to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators to even the series at two games apiece. Former Panther Tanner Glass had two assists for the Rangers.

Tonight, Nashville will visit the St. Louis Blues (NBCSN - 8 pm) at Scottrade Center. A Predators win will put them in the Western Conference Final. In the late game, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Anaheim Ducks (NBCSN 10:30 pm) at Rogers Place. The series in tied at two with the road team winning all four games.

TGIF and Happy Cinco de Mayo!