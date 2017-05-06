The Stanley Cup playoffs rage on, but let’s get started with the Florida Panthers stuff first this morning. There are quite a few tidbits to report on.

At the 2017 IIHF World Championship, Mike Matheson scored the eventual game-winning goal in Canada’s 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic in Paris. Matheson logged 19:34 TOI and finished with a +1 rating. The Cats defenseman also picked up a high sticking minor in the first period. Teammate Jason Demers had three shots on goal and finished with a +1 rating in 20:45 TOI.

Nick Bjugstad registered two shots on goal and finished with an even rating in 12:34 TOI during the United States 2-1 loss to tournament co-host Germany at Laxness Arena in Cologne.

Sam Brittain made 29 saves as the Manchester Monarchs advanced to the ECHL Eastern Conference Final with a 5-4, Game 6 road win over the Brampton Beast. Thomas Schemitsch had four shots on goal and finished with an even rating. The Monarchs will take on the South Carolina Stingrays next.

Samuel Montembeault made 29 stops and gave up five goals in Blainville-Boisbriand’s 6-3 loss to Saint John in the opening game of the QMJHL President’s Cup final.

The Anaheim Ducks scored three goals in 3:01 span late in the third period and got the game-winner in double-overtime from Corey Perry to pull off a stunning 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. The Ducks now lead the series three games to two.

The St, Louis Blues avoided elimination with a tense 2-1 over the Nashville Predators. Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead 25 seconds into the final frame and Jake Allen made 21 stops for the Blues, who now trail in the series three games to two.

Today games see the New York Rangers visit the Ottawa Senators (NBCSN - 3 pm) and the Washington Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins (NBC - 7:15 pm). The Rangers and Senators are tied at two games apiece while the Capitals will be looking to stay alive against the Penguins.