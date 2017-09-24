The Florida Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m. this afternoon at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Cats are 1-0-1 after playing a doubleheader in Nashville earlier this week. The Lightning come into the game with a 2-1 preseason record. Florida and Tampa Bay will play twice at the BB&T Center (Tuesday, Thursday) during the upcoming week.
Preseason GameThread: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Cats and Bolts to tussle this afternoon at Amalie Arena
