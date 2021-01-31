GameDay Caterwaul / Thread: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Detroit

NHL Network, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Detroit ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #LGRW, #FLAvsDET, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #LGRW, #FLAvsDET, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Winging It In Motown

Winging It In Motown FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 8 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 8 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @DET 2 - (Recap) 1/31/2021

FLA 3, @DET 2 - (Recap) 1/31/2021 NEXT MEETING: February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Driedger (1-0-1 .934/ 1.94 0SO) vs Greiss (0-4-2 .897/ 3.01 0SO)

Driedger (1-0-1 .934/ 1.94 0SO) vs Greiss (0-4-2 .897/ 3.01 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Detroit

Scouting Report

Having amassed five consecutive defeats, the Detroit Red Wings (8th in Central Division) will try to get back on track while hosting the Florida Panthers (2nd in Central), with both sides playing the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Florida Panthers extended their season-opening point streak to five contests (4-0-1) after beating the Detroit Red Wings with a 3-2 overtime count at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. 22-year-old rookie Aleksi Heponiemi (1 goal, 1 point this year) buried the winner at 2:45 of the extra session while playing in his first NHL game. Aleksander Barkov (2 goals, 6 points) and Keith Yandle (2 goals, 4 points) also scored for the Cats, who have now gone past regulation in their last four outings, winning two overtimes and a shootout, with their only defeat of the year coming against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-2 shootout loss on Thursday.

The current losing skid of the Detroit Red Wings (2-5-2) expanded to five games (0-3-2) after the team dropped a 3-2 overtime decision against the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. The Wings outshot the visitors 27-26, but failed to convert on all four of their power-play opportunities and went just 1-for-3 on penalty kill, with Florida netting both of its man-advantage snipes in the first period. Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 5 points this year) and Tyler Bertuzzi (5 goals, 7 points) also lit the lamp in the opening frame for the Wings, who had a terrific chance to take a 3-2 lead with just over three minutes remaining in regulation, with Mathias Brome (zero points so far) denied right in front of Panthers net.

Full preview at Winners & Whiners

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DALLAS (4-1-0 8P) at CAROLINA (4-1-0 8P) 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS (4-2-3) at CHICAGO (2-4-3) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (9P), NSH (8P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets