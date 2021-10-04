Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Florida Panthers enter the final week of training camp with 31 players on the roster, meaning eight will need to be jettisoned before they open the season on October 14 against the injury-riddled Pittsburgh Penguins.

Florida will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning three times to this week to close out the preseason slate. The two teams will meet on Tuesday in a neutral site game at Amway Center in Orlando, again on Thursday at Amalie Arena, and finally, on Saturday night at FLA Live Arena.

Sunday’s preseason results

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Detroit Red Wings 1

Vancouver Canucks 3, Winnipeg Jets 2

Dallas Stars 6, Arizona Coyotes 3

Tonight’s games

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild 8 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks 10 p.m.