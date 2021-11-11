GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Panthers (10-2-1 21P) at Penguins (4-3-4 12P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, ATTNS-Pittsburgh

Bally Sports Florida, ATTNS-Pittsburgh ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoPens, #FLAvsPIT, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoPens, #FLAvsPIT, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: PensBurgh

PensBurgh FLA IN SEASON SERIES: 2 of 3 (1-0-0)

2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, PIT 4 (OT) - (Recap) 10/14/2021

@FLA 5, PIT 4 (OT) - (Recap) 10/14/2021 NEXT MEETING: March 8, 2022

March 8, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (6-0-0 .948 / 1.72 0SO) vs Jarry (4-2-3 .926 / 2.28 0SO)

Bobrovsky (6-0-0 .948 / 1.72 0SO) vs Jarry (4-2-3 .926 / 2.28 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Pittsburgh

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

It’s a battle of Eastern Conference teams on the ice in the Steel City. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night. Florida comes in off a 7-3 road loss to New Jersey in the second game of a back-to-back set on Tuesday night. Pittsburgh was knocked off 3-2 in a shootout on the road by Chicago Tuesday night in their most recent contest. The Penguins own a 5-3-2 mark in the last 10 meetings between the teams. However, the Panthers rallied for a 5-4 overtime victory at home in the first matchup this season back on October 14.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Edmonton (9-2-0 18P) at BOSTON (6-4-0 12P) 7 p.m.

Calgary (7-2-3 17P) at MONTREAL (3-10-1 7P) 7 p.m.

Los Angeles (7-5-1 15P) at OTTAWA (3-8-1 7P) 7 p.m.

Washington (6-2-4 16P) at DETROIT (7-5-2 16P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: TOR (17P), TBL (15P), BUF (12P)

