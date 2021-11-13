GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Panthers (10-2-2 22P) at Lightning (6-3-3 15P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: AMALIE Arena, Tampa, FL

AMALIE Arena, Tampa, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoBolts, #FLAvsTBL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Raw Charge

Raw Charge FLA IN SEASON SERIES: 2 of 4 (1-0-0)

2 of 4 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 4, TBL 1 - (Recap) 10/19/2021

FLA 4, TBL 1 - (Recap) 10/19/2021 NEXT MEETING: December 30, 2021

December 30, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (6-0-1 .946 / 1.73 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (5-2-3 .920 / 2.35 0SO)

Bobrovsky (6-0-1 .946 / 1.73 0SO) vs Vasilevskiy (5-2-3 .920 / 2.35 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

It’s a battle of teams from the Sunshine State and the Atlantic Division on the ice looking for two points in the standings. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday night. Florida was dropped 3-2 in a shootout on the road by Pittsburgh Thursday night in their most recent contest. Tampa Bay was upended 2-1 in overtime by Carolina in their most recent contest Tuesday night. In the last 10 meetings, the Panthers have taken six of them. That includes a 4-1 road victory in the first matchup between the teams this season back on October 19.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BOSTON (6-5-0 12P) at New Jersey (7-3-2 16P) 1 p.m. (NHL Network)

TORONTO (9-5-1 19P) at BUFFALO (6-5-2 14P) 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh (5-3-4 14P) at OTTAWA (3-9-1 7P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (4-10-1 9P) at DETROIT (1-0-1 3P) 7 p.m.

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets