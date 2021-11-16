GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders

Panthers (10-2-3 23P) vs Islanders (5-5-2 12P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, Hulu

ESPN+, Hulu ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Isles, #NYIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Isles, #NYIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Lighthouse Hockey

Lighthouse Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, NYI 1 - (Recap) 10/16/2019

@FLA 5, NYI 1 - (Recap) 10/16/2019 NEXT MEETING: April 19, 2022

April 19, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (6-0-2 .940 / 1.88 0SO) vs Sorokin (5-3-2 .933 / 2.18 3SO)

Bobrovsky (6-0-2 .940 / 1.88 0SO) vs Sorokin (5-3-2 .933 / 2.18 3SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Scouting Report (Full preview at Winners and Whiners)

The Panthers didn’t play well during their four-game road trip, losing all four games. They are back at home, where they have won seven straight games and will try to put an end to their losing streak with a win over the Islanders. The Islanders played their first 12 games of the season on the road and will be playing the final game of their road trip on Tuesday night. They will try to close out their road trip with a win over the Panthers, which will give them their first win over Florida this season.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Nashville (9-5-1 19P) at TORONTO (10-5-1 21P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (4-10-1 9P) at New Jersey (7-4-3 17P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (4-11-2 10P) at New York Rangers (9-3-3 21P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (6-6-2 14P) at Pittsburgh (5-5-4 14P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (8-7-2 18P) at Dallas (5-6-2 12P) 8:30 P.M. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Idle: TBL (19P), BOS (16P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets