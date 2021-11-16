 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Florida Panthers vs New York Islanders

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 16

By Todd Little
Panthers (10-2-3 23P) vs Islanders (5-5-2 12P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Where: FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Lighthouse Hockey

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #Isles, #NYIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovksy (6-0-2 1.88) / New York: Sorokin (0-1-0 2.18)

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Nashville (9-5-1 19P) at TORONTO (10-5-1 21P) 7 p.m.
  • OTTAWA (4-10-1 9P) at New Jersey (7-4-3 17P) 7 p.m.
  • MONTREAL (4-11-2 10P) at New York Rangers (9-3-3 21P) 7 p.m.
  • BUFFALO (6-6-2 14P) at Pittsburgh (5-5-4 14P) 7 p.m.
  • DETROIT (8-7-2 18P) at Dallas (5-6-2 12P) 8:30 P.M. (ESPN+, Hulu)

