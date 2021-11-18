GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New Jersey Devils

Panthers (11-2-3 25P) vs Devils (7-4-3 17P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG+

Bally Sports Florida, MSG+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

All About The Jersey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: @NJD 7, FLA 3 (Recap) - 11/9/2021

@NJD 7, FLA 3 (Recap) - 11/9/2021 NEXT MEETING: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (4-2-1 .887 / 3.27 0SO) vs Blackwood (2-0-1 .937/ 2.37 1SO)

Knight (4-2-1 .887 / 3.27 0SO) vs Blackwood (2-0-1 .937/ 2.37 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Florida Panthers have had a hot start to their season as they have gone 11-5 so far and their 25 points lead the NHL. Florida did have a four-game losing streak going but they were able to snap that with a 6-1 home win over the New York Islanders. Their four-game losing streak was all on the road and they are now a perfect 8-0 here at home for the year. Florida will be looking for some revenge after getting blasted 7-3 at New Jersey a few games ago. That was their worst loss of the year as their other five losses have been by just one goal. The Panthers have been great at both ends of the ice so far as they are 2nd in the league in scoring, at 3.88 gpg, and 7th in goals allowed at 2.50 gpg.

The New Jersey Devils ls have had a mediocre start to their season as they enter this game at 7-7 so far. They were 4-2 to start the season, but have since lost five of their last eight. One of their wins over that stretch was a 7-3 win over these Panthers at home. Can New Jersey duplicate that feat in this one? We shall see. The Devils have been an average offensive team this year as they have averaged 1.93 gpg on the year, which is 16th in the league. At the other end of the ice, the Devils have been average as well as they are 16th in goals allowed at 2.86 gpg.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Calgary (8-3-5 21P) at BUFFALO (7-6-2 16P) 7 p.m.

New York Rangers (10-3-3 23P) at TORONTO (11-5-1 23P) 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh (5-6-4 14P) at MONTREAL (4-12-2 10P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (8-3-3 19P) at Philadelphia (8-4-2 18P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (8-8-2 18P) at Vegas (9-7-0 18P) 10 p.m.

Idle: BOS (16P), OTT (9P)

