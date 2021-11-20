GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild

Panthers (12-2-3 27P) vs Wild (11-5-0 22P)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports WI+

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports WI+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #minwild, #MINvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #minwild, #MINvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Hockey Wilderness

Hockey Wilderness FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: FLA 5, MIN 4 (Recap) - 1/20/2020

FLA 5, MIN 4 (Recap) - 1/20/2020 NEXT MEETING: December 18, 2021

December 18, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (7-0-2 .942 / 1.78 0SO) vs Talbot (9-4-0 .906/ 2.85 0SO)

Bobrovsky (7-0-2 .942 / 1.78 0SO) vs Talbot (9-4-0 .906/ 2.85 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Minnesota

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A second straight win was on the cards for the Florida Panthers (12-2-3), who extended their point streak to four outings (2-0-2) following a 4-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Carter Verhaeghe (5 goals, 14 points this year), Eetu Luostarinen (6 goals, 6 points), Jonathan Huberdeau (6 goals, 17 points) and Anthony Duclair (9 goals, 16 points) all lit the lamp for the Cats, who set a new franchise record with their ninth straight domestic triumph to embark on a season, improving on their 8-0-0 start of 2017-18. Florida has outscored its opponents 43-18 at home this year, finding the back of the net at least four times on each occasion.

The Minnesota Wild (11-5-0) picked up their second win in the last three contests (2-1-0) and their sixth in the past eight (6-2-0) after thrashing the Dallas Stars with a count of 7-2 at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Kirill Kaprizov, who leads Minnesota with 15 points so far this year (4 goals, 11 assists), registered his first four-point outing in the NHL, netting a snipe while providing three helpers. Alex Goligoski (1 goal, 9 points), Mats Zuccarello (4 goals, 12 points) and Victor Rask (2 goals, 4 points) had a snipe and two assists each, while Marcus Foligno (5 goals, 10 points) ended the game being the only Wild forward without at least a point.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New Jersey (7-5-3 17P) at TAMPA BAY (8-3-3 19P) 4 p.m. (NHL Network)

Pittsburgh (6-6-4 16P) at TORONTO (12-5-1 25P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

Nashville (9-6-1 19P) at MONTREAL (4-13-2 10P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (8-5-0 16P) at Philadelphia (8-4-3 19P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (8-9-2 18P) at Arizona (2-13-2 6P) 8 p.m.

Idle: BUF (16P), OTT (9P)

