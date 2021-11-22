Monday Caterwaul: Checking in on the Checkers

The Florida Panthers AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers wrapped up a six-game road trip with losses to the Utica Comets and the Hershey Bears over the weekend. Charlotte finished the trek with a 3-3 record and are now 7-7-1 on the season.

Utica 4, Charlotte 1

After beating Lehigh Valley on Wednesday for its third win in a row on Wednesday, the Checkers were handled by Comets in Utica. Max McCormick scored Charlotte’s only goal in the first period, with the assists going to Alexander True and Matt Kiersted, before Utica scored three times in the second to pull away. The Comets added an empty-netter to complete the scoring. Joey Daccord took the loss, finishing with 20 saves on 23 shots.

Hershey 4, Charlotte 2

Kraken prospects Cale Fleury and Gustav Olfosson scored the goals as the Checkers were doubled up by the Bears. Zac Dalpe collected two assists and Aleski Heponiemi and Connor Carrick also picked up helpers. Christopher Gibson stopped 15 of 18 shots in the loss. Joe Snively got the game-winner 2:39 into the third on a power play, and former Panther Mike Sgarbossa clinched it with an empty-netter.

The sixth-place Checkers will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alex True leads the team in scoring with 14 points. He is followed by Florida prospects Logan Hutsko (10 points), Aleskis Heponiemi (9 points), and Cole Schwindt (8 points). Schwindt is tied with True with six goals.