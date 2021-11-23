Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Alexander Barabanov scored 1:42 into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at SAP Center. Despite the loss, the Bunch of Jerks matched the Florida Panthers league-leading 29 points and hit the mark in one less game. So, for now, the 13-2-3 Cats will have to be content with being the second-best team in the league. Oh well, maybe they can be the first club to hit 30 points come Wednesday.

While the Panthers are off today, their next opponent, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at AMALIE Arena. The middling Flyers are 8-5-3 (4-4-2 in their last ten) and coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. With the Lightning six points behind the Cats and holding a game in hand, a Flyers victory in regulation (a tiring one) would be most welcome.

In a bit of off-ice news, the Panthers announced that they have launched an all-new Kids Club with three membership options. Young Panthers fans will have access to exclusive Kids Club events, special offers, Panthers merchandise packs and more. South Florida boys and girls ages 14 and under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club which offers three membership tiers with varying member benefits:

All-Star - $50

o Early bird access to exclusive Kids Club Events

o FLA Team Shop one-time discount of 10%

o Two complimentary tickets to a Panthers game

o Concession credit of 10% at Panthers games

o Discount on Stanley C. Panther Birthday Appearance

o Official Kids Club backpack containing the following items: hat, Bluetooth speaker, sunglasses, sunglasses strap, insulated plastic bottle

Pro - $25

o Invite to exclusive Kids Club Events

o FLA Team Shop one-time discount of 10%

o Two complimentary tickets to a Panthers game

o Concession credit of 10% at Panthers games

o Official Kids Club drawstring bag containing hat, Bluetooth speaker, pennant

Rookie - Free Membership

o Monthly Newsletter

o Exclusive offers from partners

o Virtual Birthday Card

For more information or to join the exclusive Panthers Kids Club, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.

The Charlotte Checkers will kick off a four-game homestand tonight with a game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Charlotte is one point behind the Penguins in the standings. The two teams will play again on Wednesday night.