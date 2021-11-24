GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers

Panthers (13-2-3 29P) at Flyers (8-6-3 19P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSP

Bally Sports Florida, NBCSP ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #BringItToBroad, #PHIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #BringItToBroad, #PHIvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Broad Street Hockey

Broad Street Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 4, @PHI 2 - (Recap) 10/23/2021

FLA 4, @PHI 2 - (Recap) 10/23/2021 NEXT MEETING: March 10, 2022

March 10, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (8-0-2 .937 / 1.99 0SO) vs Jones (3-2-0 .920/ 2.82 1SO)

Bobrovsky (8-0-2 .937 / 1.99 0SO) vs Jones (3-2-0 .920/ 2.82 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Philadelphia

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

It’s a battle of Eastern Conference teams on the ice in the Sunshine State. The Philadelphia Flyers were on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Wednesday night. Philadelphia was in action Tuesday night on the road as they faced the Lightning in Tampa. The Flyers fell 5-2 at home to Boston Saturday night in their previous contest. Florida comes in off a 5-4 home victory over Minnesota in their previous contest Saturday night. The Panthers own a 6-3-1 record in the last 10 meetings between the teams, including a 4-2 road victory in the first matchup this season back on October 23.

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BOSTON (9-6-0 18P) at BUFFALO (7-9-2 16P) 7 p.m.

MONTREAL (5-13-2 12P) at Washington (11-3-5 27P) 7 p.m.

St. Louis (10-6-2 22P) at DETROIT (8-9-3 19P) 7:30 p.m.

TORONTO (13-6-1 27P) at Los Angeles (8-7-3 19P) 10 p.m. (TNT)

Idle: TBL (25P), OTT (9P)

