Recap: Panthers make history with 2-1 overtime win over Flyers

The Florida Panthers made history last night with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadephia Flyers, matching the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks record of eleven straight home wins to start a season.

Aaron Ekblad scored the game-winning goal 2:39 into the extra session after passing off to Jonathan Huberdeau and moving into the slot to one-time the return feed home. Sam Bennett, who tied the game in the third period, drew the secondary assist.

Bennett’s power-play marker 3:59 into the third was a thing of beauty. Ekblad hit Anthony Duclair with a backhand pass and The Duke found Bennett knifing towards the net with a diagonal saucer pass to finally solve Martin Jones. The goal came just 24 seconds after Anton Lundell was slashed by Nick Seeler and ended an almost unfathomable (with this talent) seven-game run without a power-play goal.

Head up. Puck on the tape.



Anthony Duclair (@aduclair10) with just a perfect feed. pic.twitter.com/aFKpvi1Udc — NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2021

Sergei Bobrovsky was beaten by Joel Farabee on a breakaway at the 7:33 mark of the first period after Jones denied Huberdeau and Travis Konency spotted Farabee behind the defense and hit him with a long stretch pass. That would be the only time Bob would yield as he finished with 32 saves on 33 shots. Cam Atkinson had a breakaway chance in overtime, but he hit the post and the puck stayed out,

Jones was heroic in defeat for the Flyers. Philadelphia’s backup keeper stopped 43 shots and helped his team earn a hard-fought road point a day after it was blanked in Tampa.

Tying an NHL record is seldom easy and the Panthers had to put in a little extra time to match the Blackhawks (actually Black Hawks at the time) mark. The Panthers anemic power play finally clicked in a big spot to knot the score and the Cats absolutely dominated the overtime session, outshooting the Flyers by a 7-0 count. After a quick trip to Washington on Friday, the Panthers return home Saturday for their first-ever meeting with the Seattle Kraken, looking to make it 12 in a row at FLA Live Arena. Speaking of the Kraken, their 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, allowed the Panthers to take over the top spot in the NHL in both points and point percentage.

Lift & Drag

Aaron Ekblad became the seventh player to score a game-winning goal during Florida’s home streak. His first period assist was his 250th NHL point and extended his point streak to five games. Ekblad logged 26 minutes of ice time, had four shots on goal, one hit and two blocks.

Sergei Bobrovsky set a new franchise record by becoming the first Panthers goalie to post an 11-game point streak (9-0-2). Bob now sports a 1.90 GAA and .940 save percentage.

Keith Yandle played against the Cats in Sunrise for the first time since March 21, 2016. Yandle appeared in his 940th consecutive game, putting him within 24 of matching Doug Jarvis’ NHL record.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Bennett and Travis Konecny each finished with a game-high six shots on goal.

Ivan Proverov picked the secondary helper on Joel Farabee’s goal that broke a five-game streak without one for the 21-year-old forward.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

