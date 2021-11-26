GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Capital One Arena, Washington, DC ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSWA

Bally Sports Florida, NBCSWA ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #ALLCAPS, #FLAvsWSH, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink

Japers’ Rink FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0)

Game 2 of 3 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @WSH 4 - (Recap) 11/4/2021

FLA 5, @WSH 4 - (Recap) 11/4/2021 NEXT MEETING: November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (9-0-2 .940 / 1.90 0SO) vs Samsonov (7-0-1 .920/ 2.22 3SO)

Bobrovsky (9-0-2 .940 / 1.90 0SO) vs Samsonov (7-0-1 .920/ 2.22 3SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Florida Panthers will be going for their fifth consecutive win when they face the Washington Capitals tonight at Capital One Arena. The Panthers are coming off a record-tying 2-1 win over Philadelphia. The Capitals are coming off a 6-3 win over Montreal. Florida is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games against Washington, but only 3-2-3 on the road this season.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New York Rangers (12-4-3 27P) at BOSTON (10-6-0 20P) 1 p.m. (ESPN+, ABC)

OTTAWA (4-12-1 9P) at Anaheim (10-7-3 23P) 4 p.m.

MONTREAL (5-14-2 12P) at BUFFALO (7-10-2 16P) 7 p.m.

Seattle (6-12-1 13P) at TAMPA BAY (11-4-3 25P) 7 p.m.

TORONTO (14-6-1 29P) at San Jose (8-7-3 19P) 10:30 p.m.

Idle: DET (21P)

