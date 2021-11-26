Panthers sign Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension

The Florida Panthers have inked hard-working forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension worth $1.6 million.

Ryan Lomberg

Florida #FlaPanthers

2 year x $800k extension (1 way)



2022-23: $775k

2023-24: $825khttps://t.co/RDogesfvPx — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 26, 2021

Lomberg, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, is now under contract to the Cats until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 27-year-old has appeared in ten of Florida’s 19 games this season and has produced a goal and two assists and 19 PIM.

Lomberg put up two goals and two assists in 34 regular season games in 2020-21 and scored a memorable overtime winner against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs.