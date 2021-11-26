 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Panthers sign Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension

Former Flame gets two more years in Sunrise

By Todd Little
New Jersey Devils v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Florida Panthers have inked hard-working forward Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension worth $1.6 million.

Lomberg, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, is now under contract to the Cats until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The 27-year-old has appeared in ten of Florida’s 19 games this season and has produced a goal and two assists and 19 PIM.

Lomberg put up two goals and two assists in 34 regular season games in 2020-21 and scored a memorable overtime winner against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the playoffs.

