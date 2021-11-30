GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

Panthers (14-4-3 31P) vs Capitals (14-3-5 33P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, NBCSWA, TVAS

Bally Sports Florida, NBCSWA, TVAS ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #ALLCAPS, #WSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #ALLCAPS, #WSHvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Japers’ Rink

Japers’ Rink FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0)

Game 3 of 3 (1-1-0) LAST MEETING: @WSH 4, FLA 3 - (Recap) 11/26/2021

@WSH 4, FLA 3 - (Recap) 11/26/2021 NEXT MEETING: Playoffs or 2022-23 season

Playoffs or 2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (9-1-2 .936 / 2.03 0SO) vs Samsonov (9-0-1 .918/ 2.27 3SO)

Bobrovsky (9-1-2 .936 / 2.03 0SO) vs Samsonov (9-0-1 .918/ 2.27 3SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Washington

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of Eastern Conference teams solidly in the playoff picture take the ice in the Sunshine State searching for a win. The Washington Capitals are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Tuesday night. Washington comes in off a 4-2 road victory over Carolina Sunday afternoon in their most recent contest. Florida was beaten 4-1 on home ice by the Seattle Kraken Saturday, snapping their season-opening 11-game home win streak. The Panthers are 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between the teams. This season, the teams have split two meetings with the Panthers winning 5-4 in overtime at home November 4 and the Capitals answering with a 4-3 home victory Friday night in the most recent meeting.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

DETROIT (10-9-3 23P) at BOSTON (11-7-0 22P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (12-5-3 27P) at St. Louis (11-7-3 25P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TOR (33P), BUF (19P), MON (14P), OTT (9P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets