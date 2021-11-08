GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Panthers (10-0-1 21P) at Rangers (6-3-3 15P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG+

Bally Sports Florida, MSG+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Blueshirt Banter

Blueshirt Banter FLA IN SEASON SERIES: First Meeting of 3

First Meeting of 3 LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, NYR 3 - 11/16/2019

@FLA 4, NYR 3 - 11/16/2019 NEXT MEETING: December 29, 2021

December 29, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (4-0-1 .918 / 2.52 0SO) vs Shesterkin (5-2-2 .930/ 2.30 1SO)

Knight (4-0-1 .918 / 2.52 0SO) vs Shesterkin (5-2-2 .930/ 2.30 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

A pair of Eastern Conference teams take the ice in the Big Apple looking to record a victory to maintain their early season push. The Florida Panthers are on the road as they travel to face the New York Rangers Monday night. Florida comes in off a 5-2 home win over Carolina Saturday evening in their most recent contest. New York was blanked 6-0 on the road by Calgary Saturday night in their most recent contest, capping a road trip out west. The Rangers own a 5-2-3 mark in the last 10 meetings between the teams though the Panthers have claimed the last two contests. That includes a 4-3 home victory in the most recent matchup on November 16, 2019.

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BUFFALO (5-4-2 12P) at Washington (5-2-4 14P) 7 p.m.

Los Angeles (5-5-1 11P) at TORONTO (7-4-1 15P) 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

Idle: TBL (14P), DET (12P), BOS (10P), OTT (7P), MON (6P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets