GameThread: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 12

By Todd Little
/ new

Panthers (10-0-1 21P) at Rangers (6-3-3 15P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 3 - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, MSG+

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Blueshirt Banter

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Knight (4-0-1 2.52) / New York: Shesterkin (5-2-2 2.30)

Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • BUFFALO (5-4-2 12P) at Washington (5-2-4 14P) 7 p.m.
  • Los Angeles (5-5-1 11P) at TORONTO (7-4-1 15P) 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)

