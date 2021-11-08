GameThread: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers

Panthers (10-0-1 21P) at Rangers (6-3-3 15P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 1 of 3 - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
When: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, MSG+
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Blueshirt Banter
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #FLAvsNYR, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Knight (4-0-1 2.52) / New York: Shesterkin (5-2-2 2.30)
Monday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- BUFFALO (5-4-2 12P) at Washington (5-2-4 14P) 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles (5-5-1 11P) at TORONTO (7-4-1 15P) 7:30 p.m. (NHL Network)
