Caterwaul & GameThread: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils

Panthers (10-1-1 21P) at Devils (5-3-2 12P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, HULU

ESPN+, HULU ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

All About The Jersey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: First Meeting of 3

First Meeting of 3 LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @NJD 3 (Recap) - 2/11/2020

FLA 5, @NJD 3 (Recap) - 2/11/2020 NEXT MEETING: November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (4-1-1 .902 / 2.78 0SO) vs Blackwood (0-0-1 .897/ 3.01 0SO)

Knight (4-1-1 .902 / 2.78 0SO) vs Blackwood (0-0-1 .897/ 3.01 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New Jersey

The thriving Florida Panthers are on the road to battle the New Jersey Devils in an Eastern Conference tilt on Tuesday night. The Panthers topped the Hurricanes on Saturday and dropped their first game in regulation to the Rangers on Monday night. The Devils are coming off a road win in San Jose. This is the first meeting between these foes since the 2019-2020 season.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

OTTAWA (3-7-1 7P) at BOSTON (5-4-0 10P) 7 p.m.

Los Angeles (6-5-1 13P) at MONTREAL (3-10-0 6P) 7 p.m.

Carolina (9-1-0 18P) at TAMPA BAY (6-3-2 14P) 7 p.m.

Edmonton (9-1-0 18P) at DETROIT (6-5-2 14P) 7:30 p.m.

Idle: TOR (15P), BUF (12P)

