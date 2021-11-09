Caterwaul & GameThread: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils

Panthers (10-1-1 21P) at Devils (5-3-2 12P)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
- ON THE TUBE: ESPN+, HULU
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: First Meeting of 3
- LAST MEETING: FLA 5, @NJD 3 (Recap) - 2/11/2020
- NEXT MEETING: November 18, 2021
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (4-1-1 .902 / 2.78 0SO) vs Blackwood (0-0-1 .897/ 3.01 0SO)
The thriving Florida Panthers are on the road to battle the New Jersey Devils in an Eastern Conference tilt on Tuesday night. The Panthers topped the Hurricanes on Saturday and dropped their first game in regulation to the Rangers on Monday night. The Devils are coming off a road win in San Jose. This is the first meeting between these foes since the 2019-2020 season.
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- OTTAWA (3-7-1 7P) at BOSTON (5-4-0 10P) 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles (6-5-1 13P) at MONTREAL (3-10-0 6P) 7 p.m.
- Carolina (9-1-0 18P) at TAMPA BAY (6-3-2 14P) 7 p.m.
- Edmonton (9-1-0 18P) at DETROIT (6-5-2 14P) 7:30 p.m.
Idle: TOR (15P), BUF (12P)
