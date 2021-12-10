GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

Panthers (17-4-4 38P) vs Coyotes (5-18-2 12P)
- WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona+
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsARI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Five For Howling
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0)
- LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, ARI 3 - (Recap) 10/25/2021
- NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 season
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (11-1-2 .920 / 2.41 0SO) vs Wedgewood (3-5-1 .915/ 2.89 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona
Scouting Report
The Florida Panthers will be trying to snap a frustating seven-game road losing streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at Gila River Arena. Florida is coming off a tough 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis. Arizona is coming off a 4-1 loss to Dallas. The Cats are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games against the Desert Dogs.
Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- New York Rangers (17-5-3 37P) at BUFFALO (8-14-3 19P) 7 p.m.
- DETROIT (13-11-3 29P) at Colorado (14-7-2 30P) 9 p.m.
Idle: TBL (38P), TOR (38P), BOS (28P), OTT (15P), MON OTT (15P)
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
