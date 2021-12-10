GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

Panthers (17-4-4 38P) vs Coyotes (5-18-2 12P)

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona+

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsARI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsARI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Five For Howling

Five For Howling FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, ARI 3 - (Recap) 10/25/2021

@FLA 5, ARI 3 - (Recap) 10/25/2021 NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 season

2022-23 season PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (11-1-2 .920 / 2.41 0SO) vs Wedgewood (3-5-1 .915/ 2.89 0SO)

Bobrovsky (11-1-2 .920 / 2.41 0SO) vs Wedgewood (3-5-1 .915/ 2.89 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers will be trying to snap a frustating seven-game road losing streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at Gila River Arena. Florida is coming off a tough 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis. Arizona is coming off a 4-1 loss to Dallas. The Cats are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games against the Desert Dogs.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New York Rangers (17-5-3 37P) at BUFFALO (8-14-3 19P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (13-11-3 29P) at Colorado (14-7-2 30P) 9 p.m.

Idle: TBL (38P), TOR (38P), BOS (28P), OTT (15P), MON OTT (15P)

