 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

Cats try to snap seven-game road losing streak

By Todd Little
/ new
Florida Panthers v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Panthers (17-4-4 38P) vs Coyotes (5-18-2 12P)

  • WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona+
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsARI, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Five For Howling
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0)
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 5, ARI 3 - (Recap) 10/25/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: 2022-23 season
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (11-1-2 .920 / 2.41 0SO) vs Wedgewood (3-5-1 .915/ 2.89 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona

Scouting Report

The Florida Panthers will be trying to snap a frustating seven-game road losing streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night at Gila River Arena. Florida is coming off a tough 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis. Arizona is coming off a 4-1 loss to Dallas. The Cats are 6-2-2 in its last 10 games against the Desert Dogs.

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • New York Rangers (17-5-3 37P) at BUFFALO (8-14-3 19P) 7 p.m.
  • DETROIT (13-11-3 29P) at Colorado (14-7-2 30P) 9 p.m.

Idle: TBL (38P), TOR (38P), BOS (28P), OTT (15P), MON OTT (15P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...