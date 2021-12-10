 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 26

By Todd Little
Panthers (17-4-4 38P) at Coyotes (5-18-2 12P)

FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul

PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona

Where: Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona+

Listen: Panthers Radio Network

Enemy Intel: Five For Howling

Socials: #TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (11-1-2 2.41) / Arizona: Wedgewood (3-5-1 2.89)

Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • New York Rangers (17-5-3 37P) at BUFFALO (8-14-3 19P) 7 p.m.
  • DETROIT (13-11-3 29P) at Colorado (14-7-2 30P) 9 p.m.

Idle: TBL (38P), TOR (38P), BOS (28P), OTT (15P), MON OTT (15P)

