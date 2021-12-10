GameThread: Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes

Panthers (17-4-4 38P) at Coyotes (5-18-2 12P)
FLA in Season Series: Game 2 of 2 (1-0-0) - LBC Caterwaul
PLAYER STATS: Florida / Arizona
Where: Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ
When: 9:00 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona+
Listen: Panthers Radio Network
Enemy Intel: Five For Howling
Socials: #TimeToHunt, #Yotes, #FLAvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
Expected starters: Florida: Bobrovsky (11-1-2 2.41) / Arizona: Wedgewood (3-5-1 2.89)
Friday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- New York Rangers (17-5-3 37P) at BUFFALO (8-14-3 19P) 7 p.m.
- DETROIT (13-11-3 29P) at Colorado (14-7-2 30P) 9 p.m.
Idle: TBL (38P), TOR (38P), BOS (28P), OTT (15P), MON OTT (15P)
