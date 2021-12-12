GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche

Panthers (18-4-4 40P) at Avalanche (15-7-2 32P)

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Altitude

Bally Sports Florida, Altitude ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoAvsGo, #FLAvsCOL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoAvsGo, #FLAvsCOL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Mile High Hockey

Mile High Hockey FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0)

Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0) LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, COL 1 - (Recap) 10/21/2021

@FLA 4, COL 1 - (Recap) 10/21/2021 NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23

Stanley Cup or 2022-23 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (12-1-2 .922 / 2.32 0SO) vs Kuemper (11-5-0 .904 / 2.87)

Bobrovsky (12-1-2 .922 / 2.32 0SO) vs Kuemper (11-5-0 .904 / 2.87) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Colorado

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Florida Panthers will be going for their second consecutive win when they face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. The Panthers are coming off a 3-1 win over Arizona. The Avalanche are coming off a 7-3 win over Detroit. Colorado is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games against Florida.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: TOR (40), TBL (38), BOS (30P), DET (29P), BUF (20P), OTT (17P), MON (15P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets