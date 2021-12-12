 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche

Cats go for the season series sweep in Denver

By Todd Little
Florida Panthers v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Panthers (18-4-4 40P) at Avalanche (15-7-2 32P)

  • WHEN: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, CO
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Altitude
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoAvsGo, #FLAvsCOL, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Mile High Hockey
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2 (1-0-0)
  • LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, COL 1 - (Recap) 10/21/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: Stanley Cup or 2022-23
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (12-1-2 .922 / 2.32 0SO) vs Kuemper (11-5-0 .904 / 2.87)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Colorado

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Florida Panthers will be going for their second consecutive win when they face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. The Panthers are coming off a 3-1 win over Arizona. The Avalanche are coming off a 7-3 win over Detroit. Colorado is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games against Florida.

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Idle: TOR (40), TBL (38), BOS (30P), DET (29P), BUF (20P), OTT (17P), MON (15P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

