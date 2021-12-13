Panthers claim goalie Jonas Johansson from Avalanche

The Florida Panthers have announced that the club has claimed Swedish goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, the team they just played last night.

Johansson, 26, has appeared in a total of nine games with the Avalanche this season, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.73 goals against average and .885 save percentage.

Over 30 career NHL appearances with Colorado (2020-21 to 2021-22) and the Buffalo Sabres (2019-20 to 2020-21), Johansson has compiled a 9-11-4 record, .893 save percentage, 3.09 goals against average and one shutout.

Johansson, who also has 42 games of AHL experience, was originally selected by the Sabres in the third round (61st overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Welcome to the fold, Jonas!