GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Ottawa Senators

Panthers (18-5-4 40P) vs Senators (8-16-1 17P)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS2, TSN5
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoSensGo, #OTTvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
- ENEMY INTEL: Silver Seven Sens
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4
- LAST MEETING: FLA 6, OTT 3 - 1/2/2020
- NEXT MEETING: March 3, 2022
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (6-3-2 .904 / 2.98 0SO) vs Forsberg (5-4-0 .904 / 3.34 1SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Ottawa
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)
The Ottawa Senators will head on the road to FLA Live Arena on tonight for an Eastern Conference showdown against the Florida Panthers. Florida comes into Tuesday’s contest tied for the Atlantic Division lead with 40 points and an 18-5-4 overall record in 27 games this season. Meanwhile, Ottawa enters in seventh place in the division standings with 17 points and an 8-16-1 overall record in 25 contests.
Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- Vegas (16-11-0 32P) at BOSTON (14-8-2 30P) 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles (12-10-4 28P) at TAMPA BAY (17-6-4 38P) 7 p.m.
- MONTREAL (6-17-2 14P) at Pittsburgh (14-8-5 33P) 7 p.m
- New York Islanders (7-11-5 19P) at DETROIT (13-12-3 29P) 7:30 p.m.
- BUFFALO (8-15-4 20P) at Winnipeg (13-9-5 31P) 8 p.m.
- TORONTO (19-8-2 40P) at Edmonton (16-10-0 32P) 7 p.m.
Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets
Loading comments...