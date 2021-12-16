GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Los Angeles Kings

Panthers (18-6-4 40P) vs Kings (12-10-5 29P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoKingsGo, #LAKvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoKingsGo, #LAKvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Jewels From The Crown

Jewels From The Crown FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

Game 1 of 2 LAST MEETING: @LAK 5, FLA 4 - 2/20/2020

@LAK 5, FLA 4 - 2/20/2020 NEXT MEETING: March 13, 2022

March 13, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (12-2-2 .920 / 2.37 0SO) vs Quick (7-5-4 .931 / 2.09 2SO)

Bobrovsky (12-2-2 .920 / 2.37 0SO) vs Quick (7-5-4 .931 / 2.09 2SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Los Angeles

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners and Whiners)

The Los Angeles Kings resume their road trip in a battle with the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. The Kings were dealt a tough road loss by the Lightning on Tuesday night. The Panthers were clobbered by the Senators in their previous action. These foes last met in February 2020.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Philadelphia (11-12-4 26P) at MONTREAL (6-21-3 14P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (9-16-41 19P) at TAMPA BAY (18-6-4 40P) 7 p.m.

DETROIT (14-12-3 31P) at Carolina (19-7-1 39P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (14-9-2 30P) at New York Islanders (7-12-5 19P) 7:30 p.m.

BUFFALO (9-15-4 22P) at Minnesota (19-8-1 39P) 8 p.m.

TORONTO (20-8-2 42P) at Calgary (15-10-0 32P) 7 p.m.

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets