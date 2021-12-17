Florida Panthers on COVID pause until at least December 27

The Florida Panthers next three games have been postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak currently engulfing the team. The undermanned squad was beaten 4-1 last night by the Los Angeles Kings.

The affected games that will need to be rescheduled are tomorrow’s matinee against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, the December 21 game at the Chicago Blackhawks, and the December 23 game versus the Nashville Predators.

Florida is currently expected to return to the ice on Monday, December 27 when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh.

The next scheduled home game at FLA Live Arena will be December 29 against the New York Rangers.

Here is the official press release from the National Hockey League

The National Hockey League announced today that it has extended the period of game postponements for the Calgary Flames through their game previously scheduled for Dec. 23 against Seattle. Additionally, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days, the Colorado Avalanche’s and Florida Panthers’ games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League’s Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the Club medical groups.

A decision on when each team’s training facilities will re-open will be made by the League and the NHLPA in the coming days. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising all three teams’ regular season schedules.

The Flames’ postponed games to date include: Dec. 13 @ Chicago; Dec. 14 @ Nashville; Dec. 16 vs. Toronto; Dec. 18 vs. Columbus; Dec. 21 vs. Anaheim; Dec. 23 vs. Seattle.

The Avalanche’s postponed games include: Dec. 18 vs. Tampa Bay; Dec. 20 @ Detroit; Dec. 22 @ Buffalo; Dec. 23 @ Boston.

The Panthers’ postponed games include: Dec. 18 @ Minnesota; Dec. 21 @ Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville.

The Flames, Avalanche and Panthers organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state/provincial and federal agencies.