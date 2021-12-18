Saturday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

If you havent heard, the Florida Panthers game this afternoon against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul has been postponed, as have the following tilts against the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators.

In response, the Cats have assigned forwards Grigori Denisenko, Aleksi Heponiemi and Cole Schwindt, and defensemen Matt Kiersted and Chase Priskie to the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

The Checkers have a pair of home games this weekend against the Bridgeport Islanders at Bojangles’ Coliseum before breaking for the holidays until a December 31 contest in Texas against the Stars. Tonight’s game gets underway at 6 p.m.

Spencer Knight, who was assigned to the club on Thursday after giving up eight goals to the Ottawa Senators, should get one of the starts.

With three other NHL games getting postponed, today’s slate is considerably lighter, but there are still six games to keep an eye on.

Go Canucks!