Sunday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

Spencer Knight made his first career start in the AHL and it did not go well as the Charlotte Checkers were defeated 5-1 by the visiting Bridgeport Islanders at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

The Islanders got off to a fast start with first period goals from Cole Bardreau, Jeff Kubiak and Blade Jenkins.

Charlotte’s only goal was by Seattle Kraken prospect Carsen Twarynski, with the assists going to Cole Schwindt and Matt Kiersted, in the second period.

Michael Dal Colle and Chris Terry beat Knight, who finished with 27 saves on 32 shots, in the third to complete the scoring.

The two teams will meet again at 1 p.m.

In Saturday night action from the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers beat the Kraken 5-3, the Philadelphia Flyers posted a 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators, the Carolina Hurricanes routed the Los Angeles Kings 5-1, the Dallas Stars nipped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings skated to 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Today’s games

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders 2 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals 7 p.m.