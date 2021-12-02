GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B

Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #BUFvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #BUFvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Die By The Blade

Die By The Blade FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4

Game 1 of 4 LAST MEETING: @BUF 3, FLA 2 - (Recap) 1/4/2020

@BUF 3, FLA 2 - (Recap) 1/4/2020 NEXT MEETING: March 7, 2022

March 7, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (10-1-2 .930 / 2.18 0SO) vs Tokarski (4-5-3 .903/ 3.28 0SO)

Bobrovsky (10-1-2 .930 / 2.18 0SO) vs Tokarski (4-5-3 .903/ 3.28 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division take the ice in search of a victory in the Sunshine State. The Buffalo Sabres are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Thursday night. Buffalo was drubbed 7-4 at home by Seattle in their previous contest Monday night. Florida rallied to earn a 5-4 victory on home ice over Washington in their previous game on Tuesday night. In the last 10 meetings, the Panthers own a 6-3-1 advantage but it’s the Sabres who have won three straight matchups. That includes a 3-2 home victory in the most recent matchup between the teams on January 4, 2020.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

Colorado (11-7-1 23P) at MONTREAL (6-16-2 14P) 7 p.m.

St. Louis (12-7-3 27P) at TAMPA BAY (12-5-4 28P) 7 p.m.

OTTAWA (4-15-1 9P) at Carolina (15-5-1 31P) 7 p.m.

BOSTON (11-8-0 22P) at Nashville (12-9-1 25P) 8 p.m.

Idle: TOR (35P), DET (27P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets