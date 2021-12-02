 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Buffalo Sabres

Cats meet division rival for first time since early 2020

By Todd Little
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Panthers (15-4-3 33P) vs Sabres (8-11-3 19P)

  • WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG-B
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #LetsGoBuffalo, #BUFvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Die By The Blade
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4
  • LAST MEETING: @BUF 3, FLA 2 - (Recap) 1/4/2020
  • NEXT MEETING: March 7, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (10-1-2 .930 / 2.18 0SO) vs Tokarski (4-5-3 .903/ 3.28 0SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / Buffalo

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division take the ice in search of a victory in the Sunshine State. The Buffalo Sabres are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Thursday night. Buffalo was drubbed 7-4 at home by Seattle in their previous contest Monday night. Florida rallied to earn a 5-4 victory on home ice over Washington in their previous game on Tuesday night. In the last 10 meetings, the Panthers own a 6-3-1 advantage but it’s the Sabres who have won three straight matchups. That includes a 3-2 home victory in the most recent matchup between the teams on January 4, 2020.

Tuesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • Colorado (11-7-1 23P) at MONTREAL (6-16-2 14P) 7 p.m.
  • St. Louis (12-7-3 27P) at TAMPA BAY (12-5-4 28P) 7 p.m.
  • OTTAWA (4-15-1 9P) at Carolina (15-5-1 31P) 7 p.m.
  • BOSTON (11-8-0 22P) at Nashville (12-9-1 25P) 8 p.m.

Idle: TOR (35P), DET (27P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

More From Litter Box Cats

Loading comments...