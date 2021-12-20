Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Charlotte Checkers quickly rebounded from a one-sided loss on Saturday with a 3-1 comeback victory over the Bridgeport Islanders to head into the holiday break on a winning note.

Florida Panthers prospects did all the goal-scoring to make a winner out of Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, who finished the tilt with 22 saves.

Charlotte was down by one in the third when Zac Dalpe knotted the score at the 3:49 mark. The assists on the power-play goal went to Luke Henman and Cale Fleury.

Defenseman Chase Priskie bagged the eventual game-winning goal 2:41 later with Gustav Olofsson collecting the lone helper. Priskie was named First Star of the game.

Henry Bowlby sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:48. Cole Schwindt drew the only assist on the clincher, allowing him to tie Logan Hutsko for the team-scoring lead with 19 points.

The Checkers are 14-11-2 and currently in fifth place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.

Charlotte will return to action next Friday when the visit the Texas Stars on New Year’s Eve.

With postponements piling up, there are only two NHL games on tap tonight.