Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

With no games currently scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, because of COVID-related postponements, the rest of the league will join the Florida Panthers with the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association agreeing to postpone the five games that remain scheduled for Thursday, December 23, in order to begin the collectively-bargained Holiday Break effective with the conclusion of games tonight.

Under the revised schedule, December 22 through December 25 (Christmas Day) shall be off days for all purposes - including travel.

Players will report back to their Clubs on December 26, which shall be used for testing, practice and/or travel only. Upon return from the Holiday Break to team facilities, no individual in the team’s Traveling Party shall enter the facility (other than for testing purposes) until they have a negative test result. Any practice scheduled for December 26 must begin after 2:00 p.m. local time.

Priskie named AHL Player of the Week

The American Hockey League announced that Charlotte Checkers defenseman Chase Priskie has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 19, 2021. Priskie, who entered the week with six points in his first 18 games of the season, collected two goals and four assists in four AHL contests during a busy stretch that also saw him spend time in the NHL.

Priskie registered a goal and three assists on Tuesday night to help Charlotte to an 11-1 victory over the Rochester Americans, then followed up with another assist as the Checkers earned a 4-2 win in Wednesday’s rematch. Priskie was then recalled by the parent Florida Panthers and logged more than 25 minutes of ice time in their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He rejoined Charlotte on Friday and was back in the lineup against Bridgeport on Saturday evening, and he scored the winning goal in a 3-1 Checkers win over the Islanders on Sunday afternoon ― his fifth game in six days.

Way to go, Chase!

Last night’s NHL result

Dallas Stars 7, Minnesota Wild 4

Tonight’s games

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m.