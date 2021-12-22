Wednesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

The Tampa Bay Lightning reeled off three straight goals to edge the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday in the last NHL game before the league takes some much-needed time for the holidays and to get healthy. Steven Stamkos notched the game-winning goal with a one-timer from the left circle on a power play with 9:17 left in regulation time.

Tampa Bay’s victory put the Lightning on top of the Atlantic Division, and the NHL, with 44 points at the break. The Toronto Maple Leafs (42 points) and Florida Panthers (40 points) are within striking distance of the division lead. The Panthers have played on less game than the Bolts and Buds.

The Cats are scheduled to return to play on Monday when they visit PNC Arena in Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, at 7 p.m.

It’s now official, the NHL and NHLPA have agreed to not take part in the 2022 Winter Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Beijing, China. The Olympic break (February 6 to February 22) will now be used to reschedule games that have been postponed due to covid-19. The NHL All-Star Game is still scheduled to take place on February 5 in Las Vegas. Cross your fingers...