Florida Panthers will return to the ice on Wednesday versus Rangers

The National Hockey League announced that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, December 28. The NHL had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on December 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.

So, all fourteen games scheduled for Monday have been canceled, including the Florida Panthers at the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Cats are now scheduled to return to the ice on Wednesay, December 29 when they host the New York Rangers at FLA Live Arena.

As of now, Florida will have to make-up four games. Three will be road games against the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina, and one will be a home game against the Nashville Predators.