Panthers Mackie Samoskevich scores in US win over Slovakia at World Juniors

Florida Panthers prospect Mackie Samoskevich scored in the United States 3-2 win over Slovakia at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Florida’s first-rounder (24th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft notched a power-play goal from the top of the left circle 15:18 into the opening frame to give the Americans a two-goal lead.

Mackie Samoskevich (#Timetohunt ) snipes the USA's second goal of the game. #WorldJuniors@DavidSt_Louis wrote about projecting Samoskevich and two of his University of Michigan teammates.



Samoskevich played 13:27 for the Americans and registered three shots on goal and finished the game with a -1 rating.

Justin Sourdif registered a three shots on goal and finished with an even rating in 12:39 of ice time in host Canada’s 6-3 win over Czechia. Sourdif was taken in the third round (87th overall) in 2020.

Jakub Kos, a sixth-round choice in 2021, also made his WJC debut for the Czechs. He was credited with one shot on goal and posted an even rating in 8:34 of ice time during the loss.

Elliot Ekmark, a seventh-rounder in 2020, won 10 of 18 draws and registered one shot on goal in Sweden’s 6-3 victory over Russia. Ekmark finished with an even rating in 13:10 of ice time.

Defenseman Kasper Puutio put three shots on goal and finished with a +1 rating in Finland’s 3-1 win over Germany, Puutio, a fifth-rounder in 2020, logged 19:47 of ice time for the Finns.

Today’s WJC games

Group A (Edmonton)

Austria vs Finland (Puutio) 2 p.m.

Germany vs. Czechia (Kos) 7 p.m.

Group B (Red Deer)

Russia vs. Switzerland 4:30 p.m.

Sweden (Ekmark) vs Slovakia 9:30 p.m.

Panthers / NHL news

As of last notice, Jonathan Huberdeau, Eetu Luostarinen, Owen Tippett, and MacKenzie Weegar are the four Cats currently in COVID-19 protocol.

Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment and Maxim Mamin all practiced yesterday and could be available for Wednesday night’s return match against the New York Rangers at FLA Live Arena.

The Taxi Squad is back! Here are the rules for the new model:

* Clubs will be permitted to form Taxi Squads on a temporary basis beginning on December 26, 2021 (subject to Holiday Roster Freeze restrictions), and lasting through the date of their final game prior to the scheduled dates for the 2022 All-Star Break. After each Club’s final game before the All-Star Break, its Taxi Squad will dissolve. Clubs may then recall or Reassign the Players that were assigned to the Taxi Squad.

* Clubs will be permitted to assign a maximum of six Players to their Taxi Squad. All such assignments will be subject to Waiver requirements as applicable. No individual Player may spend more than twenty (20) cumulative days on the Taxi Squad during the temporary formation period.

* Players on Loan to the Taxi Squad will be permitted to travel and practice with the NHL Club, however, such Players can only play in an NHL Game if recalled and placed on the NHL Club’s Active Roster before such NHL Game (and no later than the appropriate 5:00 p.m. deadline). Although not all Players on Loan to the Taxi Squad are required to travel to all away games, it is recommended that a sufficient number of Taxi Squad Players travel with the Club to ensure an adequate number of Players are available for Recalls as may be necessary.

Temporary CBA modifications for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

* A Club shall be permitted to recall a Player pursuant to the Roster Emergency Exception with an Averaged Amount (if calculated exclusive of Exhibit 5 Performance Bonuses) that is no more than $1,000,000. For purposes of clarity, any Performance Bonuses earned by a Player recalled pursuant to Section 50.10(e) shall be included in determining a Club’s Performance Bonus Overage for the 2022-23 season.

* If a Club has fewer than two goaltenders on its Active Roster who are able to play in the Club’s next Regular Season game due to injury or illness, it will be permitted to recall a goaltender immediately without the Club playing the previous game with fewer than two (2) goaltenders.

Additionally, should both goaltenders on a Club’s Playing Roster become incapacitated during an NHL Game, the Club will similarly be permitted to immediately recall a goaltender for purposes of playing in such NHL Game.

* If a Club has fewer than twelve (12) forwards or six (6) defensemen on its Active Roster who are able to play in its next Regular Season game specifically by virtue of Players being unavailable due to COVID-19 Protocol, such Club will be permitted to recall Players at the deficient positions without the Club having to play the previous game with fewer than 18 skaters.