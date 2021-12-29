 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

Cats finally back in action after long break

By Todd Little
New York Rangers v Florida Panthers Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Panthers (18-7-4 40P) vs Rangers (19-7-4 42P)

  • WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG 2
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #NYRvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook
  • ENEMY INTEL: Blueshirt Banter
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0)
  • LAST MEETING: @NYR 4, FLA 3 (Recap) - 11/8/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: February 1, 2022
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (12-3-2 .917 / 2.47 0SO) vs Shesterkin (13-3-2 .937/ 2.05 1SO)
  • PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Panthers aren’t playing well at the moment and come into this game on a three-game losing streak. They will try to put an end to their losing streak with a win over the Rangers, which will give them their second win in their last six games. The Rangers, who are coming off a 3-2 loss on home ice to Vegas, will be going for their second consecutive road win. New York is is 5-2-3 in its last 10 games against Florida.

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • New Jersey (10-15-5 25P) at BUFFALO (10-15-5 25P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (46P), TOR (42P), DET (33P), BOS (30P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets

