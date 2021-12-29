GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

Panthers (18-7-4 40P) vs Rangers (19-7-4 42P)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, MSG 2

Bally Sports Florida, MSG 2 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #NYR, #NYRvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #NYR, #NYRvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Blueshirt Banter

Blueshirt Banter FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0)

Game 2 of 3 (0-1-0) LAST MEETING: @NYR 4, FLA 3 (Recap) - 11/8/2021

@NYR 4, FLA 3 (Recap) - 11/8/2021 NEXT MEETING: February 1, 2022

February 1, 2022 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (12-3-2 .917 / 2.47 0SO) vs Shesterkin (13-3-2 .937/ 2.05 1SO)

Bobrovsky (12-3-2 .917 / 2.47 0SO) vs Shesterkin (13-3-2 .937/ 2.05 1SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / New York

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

The Panthers aren’t playing well at the moment and come into this game on a three-game losing streak. They will try to put an end to their losing streak with a win over the Rangers, which will give them their second win in their last six games. The Rangers, who are coming off a 3-2 loss on home ice to Vegas, will be going for their second consecutive road win. New York is is 5-2-3 in its last 10 games against Florida.

Wednesday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

New Jersey (10-15-5 25P) at BUFFALO (10-15-5 25P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (46P), TOR (42P), DET (33P), BOS (30P), OTT (20P), MTL (18P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets