GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Panthers (19-7-4 42P) vs Lightning (21-6-4 46P)
- WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
- WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Tampa, FL
- ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun
- ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
- FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (1-0-1)
- LAST MEETING: @TBL 3, FLA 2 (OT) - (Recap) 11/13/2021
- NEXT MEETING: April 24, 2021
- PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (6-4-2 .892 / 3.42 0SO) vs Lagace (1-0-0 .871 / 4.13 0SO)
- PLAYER STATS: Florida / Tampa Bay
A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division take the ice in search of a victory in the Sunshine State. The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Thursday night. Tampa Bay earned a 5-4 overtime win over Montreal at home Tuesday night in their most recent contest. Florida was in action at home Wednesday night against the Rangers and came up with a 4-3 victory. The Lightning own a 5-4-1 advantage in the last 10 meetings though they’ve split two matchups this season. Florida took a 4-1 win on the road on October 19 before Tampa Bay earned a 3-2 overtime win at home in the most recent matchup on November 13.
Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):
- MONTREAL (7-21-4 18P) at Carolina (21-7-1 43P) 7 p.m.
- BUFFALO (10-16-5 25p) at New York Islanders (8-12-6) 7 p.m.
Idle: TOR (42P), DET (33P), BOS (30P), OTT (20P)
