GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Litter Box Cats 2021-22 Live Discussion Forum: Game 31

By Todd Little
Panthers (19-7-4 42P) vs Lightning (21-6-4 46P)

  • WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Tampa, FL
  • ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun
  • ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)
  • FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 4 (1-0-1)
  • LAST MEETING: @TBL 3, FLA 2 (OT) - (Recap) 11/13/2021
  • NEXT MEETING: April 24, 2021
  • PROJECTED STARTERS: Knight (6-4-2 .892 / 3.42 0SO) vs Lagace (1-0-0 .871 / 4.13 0SO)
Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

A pair of teams from the Atlantic Division take the ice in search of a victory in the Sunshine State. The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Thursday night. Tampa Bay earned a 5-4 overtime win over Montreal at home Tuesday night in their most recent contest. Florida was in action at home Wednesday night against the Rangers and came up with a 4-3 victory. The Lightning own a 5-4-1 advantage in the last 10 meetings though they’ve split two matchups this season. Florida took a 4-1 win on the road on October 19 before Tampa Bay earned a 3-2 overtime win at home in the most recent matchup on November 13.

Thursday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

  • MONTREAL (7-21-4 18P) at Carolina (21-7-1 43P) 7 p.m.
  • BUFFALO (10-16-5 25p) at New York Islanders (8-12-6) 7 p.m.

Idle: TOR (42P), DET (33P), BOS (30P), OTT (20P)

