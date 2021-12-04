GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues

Panthers (16-4-3 35P) vs Blues (12-8-3 27P)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

ON THE TUBE: NHL Network, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #stlblues, #STLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

ENEMY INTEL: St. Louis Game Time

FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 2

LAST MEETING: FLA 2, @STL 1 - (Recap) 3/9/2020

NEXT MEETING: December 7, 2021

PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (10-1-2 .923 / 2.38 0SO) vs Husso (3-2-0 .924/ 2.24 1SO)

PLAYER STATS: Florida / St. Louis

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

Aiming to extend their current win run to three contests, the Florida Panthers (1st in Atlantic Division) will remain on own ice to host the St. Louis Blues (2nd in Central), who have not won on the road for five straight games. The last time the two teams met was just prior to the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season being canceled due to covid-19.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

MONTREAL (6-17-2 14P) at Nashville (12-10-1 25P) 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

TORONTO (17-6-1 35P) at Minnesota (16-8-1 33P) 7 p.m.

TAMPA BAY (13-5-4 30P) at BOSTON (12-8-0 24P) 7 p.m.

Colorado (12-7-1 25P) at OTTAWA (5-15-1 11P) 7 p.m.

New York Islanders (5-10-3 13P) at DETROIT (12-9-3 27P) 7 p.m.

BUFFALO (8-12-3 19P) at Carolina (15-6-1 31P) 7 p.m.

