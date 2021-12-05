Recap: Mamin, Reinhart star in Panthers 4-3 shootout win over Blues

Sam Reinhart scored the decisive goal in the third round of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Blues in a Saturday matinee from Sunrise.

Reinhart also scored in regulation as did Maxim Mamin, who potted Florida’s first goal of the game and then lit the lamp again with 2:34 left in regulation to send the tilt to overtime,

The visitors opened the scoring at the 5:24 mark when Ivan Barbashev found Dakota Joshua streaking through the slot, and he dished over to Logan Brown, who got inside positioning on Brandon Montour, for the easy goalmouth put away.

Mamin responded 90 seconds later by snapping a wrist shot from the high slot by Ville Husso’s glove. Assists on Mamin’s second of the season went to newcomers Lucas Carlsson and Anton Lundell.

Jake Walman gave St. Louis the lead back at 6:36 of the second when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a bomb of a slap shot from the slot after Ryan O’Reilly took the puck away from Radko Gudas below the goal line.

The Panthers would tie things up a second time with two minutes left in the frame. After taking a pass from Jonathan Hubderdeau, Carlsson sent a low shot on goal and Sam Reinhart was there to push the rebound over the line. Hubderdeau has produced nine points (1G/8A) in the last three games.

O’Reilly picked up his second primary assist of the afternoon when he slipped a pass by Aaron Ekblad’s skate to Brandon Saad and he solved Bobrovsky from the lower left circle at 4:29 of the third. Colton Parayko started the play off to collect the second helper.

Florida would rally yet again with time running out in regulation. Lundell won an offensive zone draw right to Mamin, who immediately fired home from the edge of the left circle for the first two-goal game of his 42-game NHL career.

After each goalie made a save in overtime, the game went to the shootout where Lundell went five-hole on Husso in the first round and Brown countered for the Blues in the second. Reinhart would score to open the third round and Bobrovsky clinched it with a nice blocker save on O’Reilly.

Another never say die effort from the Panthers, who overcame three separate deficits and a difficult Husso, who stopped 48 of 51 shots on goal, to earn their first shootout win of the season and improve to 14-1-0 at FLA Live Arena, the NHL’s best home record. After opening the homestand with disappointing loss to the expansion Seattle Kraken, the Cats found a way to come back on Washington, Buffalo and the Blues to put six more points in the bank. Florida heads west for three-game road trip, which will see them finish the season series against St. Louis on Tuesday before they face the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche.

Sharps & Flats

The Panthers became the sixth team in NHL history to win 14 of its first 15 home games, joining the 1929-30 Boston Bruins, 1953-54 Montreal Canadiens, 1973-74 Boston Bruins, 1986-87 Philadelphia Flyers and 2008-09 San Jose Sharks.

In addition to posting his first career multi-goal game, Maxim Mamin registered a career-high five shots in 14:36 TOI. He is the ninth Panther to record multiple goals in a game this season.

After each producing two points against Buffalo, Lucas Carlsson and rookie Anton Lundell followed up with two-point efforts against St. Louis.

Brandon Saad became the first member of Blues to hit ten goals this season. He led the team with five shots on goal and blocked a shot.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves and now owns a perfect 9-0-0 record on home ice this season, He’s tied for the most home victories among league goaltenders.

Aaron Ekblad logged a career-high 30:04 time on ice and MacKenzie Weegar matched his career high with six shots on goal. Ekblad was right behind Weegar with five shots.

