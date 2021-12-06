Monday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

After closing last week’s homestand with three straight wins, the Florida Panthers will take to the road this week with stops in St. Louis, Glendale and Denver. While a dominant 14-1-0 at home, the Cats are a very pedestrian 3-3-3 away from FLA Live Arena.

Tuesday - St. Louis Blues

Fresh off Saturday night’s 4-3 shootout win, the Panthers will meet the struggling Blues again to quickly wrap up the season series. With number one Jordan Binnington still in covid protocol, the Cats are likely to face Ville Husso, who stopped 48 of 51 shots, again. St. Louis is 7-3-1 on home ice, but they are going through a rough patch that has seen them drop nine of their last thirteen games.

Friday - Arizona Coyotes

The Cats will get a couple days off before meeting the rebuilding Desert Dogs on Friday. Florida beat the last place Coyotes in Sunrise by a 5-3 count back on October 25. Arizona is just 2-7-1 at Gila River Arena this season, but they have been playing much better as of late, picking up nine points in their last ten contests.

Sunday - Colorado Avalanche

Florida will wrap up the the trek west on Sunday night in Denver against an Avalanche team that is starting to play up to its vast potential. Colorado is 7-2-1 at Ball Arena and is also 7-2-1 in its last ten games overall. The Panthers posted a 4-1 victory on home ice over the Avalanche in the fourth game of the season. This should be a doozy as these are two of the NHL’s most talented clubs.