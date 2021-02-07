GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings

WHEN: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET WHERE: BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL

BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Detroit

FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Detroit ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #LGRW, #DETvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #LGRW, #DETvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Winging It In Motown

Winging It In Motown FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 3 of 8 (2-0-0)

Game 3 of 8 (2-0-0) LAST MEETING: FLA 3, @DET 2 - (Recap) 1/31/2021

FLA 3, @DET 2 - (Recap) 1/31/2021 NEXT MEETING: February 9 2021

February 9 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (3-0-1 .881/ 3.57 0SO) vs Greiss (0-7-2 .892/ 3.27 0SO)

Bobrovsky (3-0-1 .881/ 3.57 0SO) vs Greiss (0-7-2 .892/ 3.27 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Detroit

Scouting Report

Eight straight defeats bring the Detroit Red Wings (8th in Central Division) to a road contest against the Florida Panthers (2nd in Central), who have started the new season with their second longest point streak to open a campaign in franchise history.

The current losing skid of the Detroit Red Wings (2-8-2) extended to eight consecutive fixtures (0-6-2) after the team dropped a 3-1 decision against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Friday. The Wings were outshot just by four shots (32-28) and killed all three of their penalties, but went 0-for-2 on power play and found the back of the net just once for the second straight game, with Vladislav Namestnikov (2 goals, 3 points this year) redirecting a shot by Filip Zadina (3 assists, 3 points) for the contest’s opener midway through the first frame. The Bolts scored a goal in each period subsequently, including an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining.

The season-opening point run of the Florida Panthers extended to eight matchups (6-0-2) after the team won for the third time in its last four fixtures (3-0-1) following a 2-1 victory against the Nashville Predators at BB&T Center on Friday. Playing just 24 hours after dropping a 6-5 overtime decision against the Preds the previous evening, the Cats scored twice in the middle frame, as Aleksander Barkov (4 goals, 11 points this year) cancelled out Nashville’s first-period opener, with Carter Verhaeghe (6 goals, 9 points) netting the eventual winner with four-and-a-half minutes remaining until the second intermission. Florida’s current point streak is its second longest to open a season after a 12-game streak in 1996-97 (8-0-4).

Full preview at Winners & Whiners

Sunday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

CHICAGO (4-4-4 12P) at DALLAS (5-2-1 11P) 3 p.m. ESPN+

CAROLINA (6-2-0 12P) at COLUMBUS (5-4-3 13P) 3 p.m. NHL Network

Idle: TBL (15P), NSH (10P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets