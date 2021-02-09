GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET WHERE: BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL

BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Detroit+

FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Detroit+ ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), 1370 WAXE (TC), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #FlaPanthers, #LGRW, #DETvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#FlaPanthers, #LGRW, #DETvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Winging It In Motown

Winging It In Motown FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 4 of 8 (2-1-0)

Game 4 of 8 (2-1-0) LAST MEETING: DET 4, @FLA 1 - (Recap) 2/7/2021

DET 4, @FLA 1 - (Recap) 2/7/2021 NEXT MEETING: February 19, 2021

February 19, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (3-0-1 .881/ 3.57 0SO) vs Greiss (1-7-2 .903/ 3.00 0SO)

Bobrovsky (3-0-1 .881/ 3.57 0SO) vs Greiss (1-7-2 .903/ 3.00 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Detroit

Scouting Report

The Detroit Red Wings will be going for their second consecutive win when they face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The Red Wings are coming off a 4-1 win over the Panthers in their last game. Florida is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games against Detroit.

The Red Wings snapped their eight-game losing streak with a win over the Panthers in their last game, giving them their first road win of the year. They will try to make it two straight wins when they play on Tuesday night.

The Panthers had their eight-game winning streak over the Red Wings snapped in their last game and will try to bounce back with a win on Tuesday night, which will give them their fourth win in their last six games.

Tuesday in the Central (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

TAMPA BAY (8-1-1 17P) at NASHVILLE (5-7-0 10P) 8:30 p.m. NBCSN

CHICAGO (5-4-4 14P) at DALLAS (5-2-2 12P) 8:30 p.m. NBCSN

Idle: CLS (15P), CAR ( 14)

