GameDay Caterwaul & Thread: Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens

Panthers (20-7-4 44P) vs Canadiens (7-22-4 18P)

WHEN: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL

FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, FL ON THE TUBE: Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN 2

Bally Sports Florida, RDS, TSN 2 ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys)

560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #MTLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook

#TimeToHunt, #GoHabsGo, #MTLvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook ENEMY INTEL: Eyes On The Prize

Eyes On The Prize FLA IN SEASON SERIES: Game 1 of 4

Game 1 of 4 LAST MEETING: @FLA 4, MTL 1 - (Recap) 3/7/2020

@FLA 4, MTL 1 - (Recap) 3/7/2020 NEXT MEETING: March 24, 2021

March 24, 2021 PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (13-3-2 .917 / 2.49 0SO) vs Montembeault (1-5-2 .893 / 3.85 0SO)

Bobrovsky (13-3-2 .917 / 2.49 0SO) vs Montembeault (1-5-2 .893 / 3.85 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Montreal

Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners)

Its been a rough season for the Montreal Canadiens. Between injuries and illnesses, the team has faced multiple postponed or cancelled games and lost most of the ones they have actually played. They have one of the worst records in the NHL but theyʻll try to start the New Year off on a good fit when they face the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. The Panthers are one of the leagueʻs best teams, so they are heavy favorites.

Saturday in the Atlantic (Standings/Panthers Playoff Chances):

BUFFALO (10-16-5 25P) at BOSTON (14-10-2 30P) 1 p.m.

OTTAWA (9-17-2 20P) at TORONTO (20-8-2-42P) 7 p.m.

Idle: TBL (47P), DET (33P)

Panthers, SoFla Media & Loyal Opposition on the Tweets